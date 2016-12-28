बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पानी की किल्लत, सड़क जाम
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 05:52 PM IST
पानी की किल्लत को लेकर परेशान मेंढर तहसील के गुरसाई गांव के निवासियों ने सड़क जाम कर प्रदर्शन किया। इस वजह से भारी जाम लग गया व वाहन चालकों व यात्रियों को काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ी।
प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार गुरसाई के ग्रामीणों ने मेंढर सूरनकोट सड़क को जाम कर घंटो प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने इस बात का आरोप लगाया कि जल वितरण विभाग के अधिकारियों की लापरवाही से लोगों के घरों में लगे पानी के नल कई दिनों से पूरी तरह सूखे हुए हैं। दूसरी तरफ बरसात न होने से क्षेत्र में करीब-करीब सूखे की स्थिति बन रही है। जिससे प्राकृतिक जलाशय सूख चुके हैं।
जहां से हम अक्सर पानी प्राप्त कर लेते थे। ऐसे में एक मात्र नलों का सहारा है जोकि विभाग की लापरवाही से सूखे हुए है। सुबह करीब दस बजे मेंढर तहसील के गांव गुरसाई के पीने के पानी कि किल्लत से परेशान दर्जनों ग्रामीण गांव से गुजरने वाली मेंढर सूरनकोट वाया जड़ावाली गली सड़क पर एकत्र हुए और सड़क जाम कर जल वितरण विभाग और जिला प्रशासन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया।
जिससे मार्ग पर दोनों तरफ वाहनों की लंबी कतारें लग गई। सैकड़ों की संख्या में यात्री एवं वाहन चालक बीच रास्ते में फंस कर रह गए। इस दौरान प्रदर्शनकारियों ने बीच सड़क में करीब ढाई घंटों तक धरना देते हुए जल वितरण विभाग, तहसील एवं जिला प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। लोगों ने धमकी दी की अगर चौबीस घंटों में सप्लाई ठीक न की गई तो प्रदर्शन उग्र होगा।
करीब ढाई घंटों तक चला यह प्रदर्शन गुरसाई थाने के पुलिस अधिकारियों के आज तक पानी की सप्लाई बहाल होने का आश्वासन के बाद समाप्त हुआ।
