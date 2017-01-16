आपका शहर Close

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पहलगाम मुठभेड़ में सुरक्षा बलों ने मार गिराए तीन आतंकी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 08:58 AM IST
Pahalgam(J&K) encounter: Three terrorists killed by security forces
जम्मू कश्मीर के पहलगाम में रात भर चली मुठभेड़ में सुरक्षा बलों ने तीन हिजबुल आतंकियों को मार गिराया है। आतंकियों के पास से तीन एके-47 राइफल भी बरामद हुई हैं। तीनों आतंकियों के मारे जाने के बाद सेना का ऑपरेशन खत्म हो गया है। आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले शुक्रवार को घुसपैठ की कोशिश बीओपी बोबिया के पिलर नंबर 102 और 103 के बीच हुई थी। यहां से आतंकी जीरो लाइन के 150 मीटर अंदर तक घुस आए थे। आतंकी का शव बोबिया बार्डर की फेंसिंग के नजदीक बरामद किया गया था। 
