kavya kavya

J&K: सोपोर में सुरक्षाबलों का सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी, आतंकियों के छुपे होने की आशंका

amarujala.com- Presented By- अभिषेक तिवारी

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 08:50 AM IST
J&K: Security forces launch search ops in Sopore after inputs of presence of terrorists in the area

security forcesPC: ani

उत्तर कश्मीर में बारामुला जिले के सोपोर इलाके में आतंकियों की मौजूदगी के मद्देनजर सुरक्षाबलों की ओर से लगातार सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है। बताते चलें कि बारामुला जिले में सुरक्षाबलों द्वारा सोमवार सुबह एक बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए दो आतंकियों को मार गिराया गया था।
जानकारी के मुताबिक सोमवार सुबह बारामुला के सोपोर में हुई इस कार्रवाई में सुरक्षाबलों ने ये ऑपरेशन पूरा किया। सोपोर के एसएसपी हरमित सिंह मेहता के द्वारा जारी बयान में बताया गया था कि मारे गए आतंकियों में एक आतंकी A++ कैटेगरी जबकि दूसरा B कैटेगरी के थे। मौजूदा मामले में इलाके में सेना को आतंकियों के छुपे होने की सूचना मिली है जिसके बाद सेना की ओर से लगातार कार्रवाई जारी है। 

