J&K: बांदीपोरा में सेना से मुठभेड़ में एक आतंकी ढेर, 1 जवान घायल

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 09:10 AM IST
J&K: 1 terrorist killed during encounter in Bandipora District
जम्मू कश्मीर के बांदीपोरा जिले में सेना ने मुठभेड़ में एक आतंकी को ढेर कर दिया। इस मुठभेड़ में सेना के एक जवान के घायल होने की भी खबर है। यह मुठभेड़ मंगलवार तड़के बांदीपोरा के पर्ररी मोहल्ला हजीन इलाके में हुआ।



बता दें कि इससे पहले सोमवार को आतंकियों ने सेना के इंजिनियरिंग फोर्स कैंप पर हमला किया था। इस हमले में 3 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। बीतें कुछ दिनों से जम्मू कश्मीर में आतंकी घटनाओं में लगातार इजाफा देखा जा रहा है।
Write a Comment | View Comments

