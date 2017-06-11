आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

असम के नाम फुटबॉल का खिताब

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 12:47 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
जम्मू। असम ने अपने जीत अभियान को जारी रखते हुए कांटे की टक्कर में तेलंगाना को 1-0 से पछाड़कर ऊर्जा सीएपीएफएस अंडर 19 फुटबाल टैलेंट हंट चैंपियनशिप 2017 में महिला वर्ग का खिताब अपने नाम किया। दोनों ही टीमों के खिलाड़ियों ने शानदार खेल दिखाया। लेकिन आखिर में असम की खिलाड़ी बाजी मारने में कामयाब रहीं।
जम्मू विश्वविद्यालय के मैदान पर एसएसबी की ओर से शनिवार को करवाए गए महिला वर्ग के खिताबी मुकाबले में असम और तेलंगाना के खिलाड़ियों ने शुरू से ही एक दूसरे पर जोरदार हमले जारी रखे। लेकिन दोनों ही ओर से रक्षापंक्ति मजबूत होने से शुरुआत में किसी भी टीम को सफलता नहीं मिल पाई। इस बीच कई बार दोनों ओर से खिलाड़ी बाल को गोल पोस्ट तक लेकर पहुंचे। मगर किसी के हाथ सफलता नहीं लगी। इस बीच असम की ओर से अंजली डेका ने गोल्डन गोल ठोककर टीम को जीत की दहलीज तक पहुंचाने में अहम भूमिका निभाई। इस दौरान खिलाड़ियों का हौसला बढ़ाने विनोद कुमार, आरडी शर्मा, पीके गुप्ता, अजय कुमार, वीएस जंबाल, बरजीत सिंह, जीत लाल, अजय कुमार आदि पहुंचे। रविवार को पुरुष वर्ग के खिताबी मुकाबले में असम और सिक्किम के बीच भिड़ंत होगी।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

स्पॉटलाइट

सलमान की दरियादिली, 2 साल के बच्चे के इलाज को दिए दोगुने रुपए

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
salman khan helps to give two lakh rupees for two year old child

फादर्स डेः थैंक्यू पापा, मुझे हौंसलों के पर देने के लिये

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
fathers day -thank you papa to give me wing of confidence

70 के दशक की ये सुपरमॉडल अचानक हो गई थी लापता, सालों बाद बेटे ने फिल्म बनाकर बताई थी कहानी

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
1970 model and Bollywood socialite sheila ray brutally gang-raped all night by four men

इज्जत कम करा देती है रविवार को हुई ये छोटी सी भूल, रखें ध्यान

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
do not do these work on sunday for fame and success

भारत-पाक फाइनल और 9 का जबरदस्त कनेक्शन, 5 खिलाड़ियों की जर्सी करेगी कमाल

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
champions trophy 2017: jersey numbers of current indian cricket team and the reasons

जबर ख़बर

शानदार है कोच्चि मेट्रो, तस्वीरें देख आप भी हो जाएंगे फिदा, पीएम ने किया उद्घाटन
Read More

कड़ा फैसला

राजस्‍थानः 'कामचोर' कर्मचारियों को नोटिस देकर नौकरी से छुट्टी करेगी सरकार

Rajasthan government will be fire lazy and dishonest officers and employees

Most Read

संदीप दीक्षित ने आर्मी चीफ को कहा 'गुंडा', फिर मांगी माफी

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says army chief general bipin rawat a sadak ka gunda
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

JEE Advanced Results 2017 जारी, पंचकूला का सर्वेश ऑल इंडिया टॉपर

iit jee advanced 2017 result declared
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

कश्मीर में हिजबुल का आतंकी माड्यूल ध्वस्त, पुलिस ने 2 आतंकियों को किया गिरफ्तार

hizbul module busted in handwara
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

MP से निकली किसान आंदोलन की चिंगारी अब पहुंची UP में, अखिलेश का ये ट्वीट दे रहा बड़ी गवाही

akhilesh yadav says bjp government is anti farmers
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

Video: बेकाबू कार नहर में डूबी, एक ही परिवार के 10 लोगों की हुई मौत

ten family members died when car crashed into river in UP's mathura
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

मथुरा हादसा: सामने आई 10 मौतों की बड़ी वजह, ये सब जिम्मेदार

mathura administration is being responsible for mathura accident
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
वीवीएस लक्ष्मण का बड़ा खुलासा, बताई टीम इंडिया की सबसे 'कमजोर कड़ी'

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण का बड़ा खुलासा, बताई टीम इंडिया की सबसे 'कमजोर कड़ी'

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 

फाइनल से पहले पाक क्रिकेटर का कोहली पर जुबानी हमला, कहा- पहली बार दबाव में होंगे विराट 

फाइनल से पहले पाक क्रिकेटर का कोहली पर जुबानी हमला, कहा- पहली बार दबाव में होंगे विराट 