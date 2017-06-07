बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शहीद एसएसओ के घर पहुंची सीएम महबूबा
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 11:24 PM IST
जम्मू। मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती सोमवार को आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए एसएचओ फिरोज डार के संगम स्थित घर पहुंची। उन्होेंने शहीद की पत्नी और बच्चों से कुछ समय बिताने के अलावा परिवार के लोगों के साथ फिरोज डार की शहादत पर संवेदना प्रकट की। इस मौके पर उन्होंने परिवार के आग्रह पर शहीद द्वारा मकान बनाने के लिए लिये गए लोन को पुनर्गठन करने का भरोसा दिलाया। उन्होंने साथ आए अधिकारियों से शहीद के परिवार से एक व्यक्ति को सरकारी नौकरी देने की कवायद को जल्दी पूरा करें। इस मौके पर उनके साथ पीडीपी के उप प्रधान सरताज मदनी, उप प्रधान खादी एवं विलेग इंडस्ट्री बोर्ड पीरजादा मंसूर हुसैन, पुलिस और सिविल उच्च अधिकारी उनके साथ थे। (ब्यूरो)
