मां—बाप की मारपीट से तंग आकर ये मासूस पहुंची पुलिस की शरण में

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 03:58 PM IST
Two girls reach police station to complain about their parents

पु‌ल‌िसPC: अमर उजाला

मां-बाप के आपसी झगड़े और मारपीट से परेशान दो मासूम पुलिस से गुहार करने पहुंची। बच्चियों ने पुलिस से कहा कि पहले तो मां बाप लड़ाई करते हैं। इसके बाद मां उनके साथ मारपीट करती हैं। 
मामला रविवार का है। बीकानेर जिले के श्रीडूंगरगढ़ तहसील के बाना गांव की दो बच्चियां मां—बाप के झगड़े से तंग आकर श्रीडूंगरपुर थाने पहुंच गई। गांव से करीब 15—20 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित थाने तक ये दोनों बहनें बस से पहुंची। 

श्रीडूंगरगढ़ सीआई विष्णुदत्त विश्नोई को अपनी पूरी व्यथा सुनाई। पुलिस अधिकारी ने बच्चियों की पूरी बात सुनी। उनसे घर का पता और नम्बर जानना चाहा तो बच्चियों ने अपनी दादी का नम्बर बताया। पुलिस ने उसी नम्बर पर फोन कर उनके मां बाप को थाने भिजवाने के लिए कहा।

पुलिस अधिकारी विष्णु दत्त ने कहा कि मां बाप के पहुंचने पर पुलिस ने दोनों की समझाइश की। पुलिस उन्हें ऐसा आगे से न करने के लिए पाबंद किया है। उनके पिता ने आगे से शराब नहीं पीने का विश्वास दिलाया और मां ने बच्चियों के साथ मारपीट न करने की बात कही। तब जाकर पुलिस ने बच्चियों को मां बाप के साथ भेजा।
