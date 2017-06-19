आपका शहर Close

तालाब में डूबने से दो बच्चों की मौत, पांच दोस्त गए थे नहाने

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 11:27 AM IST
two children drown in a pond in ajmer

फाइल फोटो।

राजस्थान के अजमेर में सोमवार सुबह हुए एक हादसे में दो बच्चों की मौत हो गई। अजमेर के लोहागल क्षेत्र में स्थित एक छोटे तलाब में पांच बच्चे नहाने गए थे। लेकिन तालाब के किनारे पांव फिसलने के कारण दो बच्चे अरमान और शैलू गहरे पानी में चले गए। जिसके कारण दम घुटने से उनकी मौत हो गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद स्थानीय लोगों की तालाब के आसपास भीड़ जमा हो गई। इसके बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से दोनों शव को तालाब से बाहर निकलवाया। शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अस्पताल में रखवाया गया है। वहीं घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही क्षेत्र में गम का माहौल है। पुलिस अन्य तीन बच्चों से भी घटना को लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है।  
