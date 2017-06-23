बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारत-पाक सीमा पर प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र से संदिग्ध पाकिस्तानी नागरिक को पकड़ा
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 03:20 PM IST
राजस्थान के बाड़मेर स्थित चौहटन में बीती देर रात पुलिस ने बॉर्डर के प्रतिबंधित इलाके से एक संदिग्ध को पकड़ा है। ये संदिग्ध पाकिस्तान का रहने वाला है और यहां अपने रिश्तेदारों के यहां आया हुआ था।
जानकारी के अनुसार, चौहटन स्थित नेशनल हाईवे-15 के पश्चिमी क्षेत्र में विदेशी नागरिकों का प्रवेश पूरी तरह प्रतिबंधित है। इसके बावजूद एक पाकिस्तानी नागरिक यहां पहुंच गया। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने जब इससे पूछताछ की तो यह संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दे पाया। इस पर इसे पकड़कर सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के सुपुर्द किया गया है।
चौहटन थानाधिकारी ओमप्रकाश विश्नोई ने बताया कि बृहस्पतिवार को पाक नागरिक कानजीराम पुत्र कमालराम भील को प्रतिबंद्धित सरहदी गांव मिठे का तला से दस्तयाब किया गया है।
पूछताछ के दौरान उससे पासपोर्ट से भारत आने के कागजात एवं जानकारी मिली है। कानजीराम भील पाकिस्तान के गांव मोहम्मद इस्माईल चानिहो तहसील खिंपरो जिला सांगड़ का रहने वाला है और यहां अपने चाचा चेतनराम पुत्र सुरताराम भील के यहां आया हुआ था। शुक्रवार को कानजीराम को सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के सुपुर्द किया गया है जो इससे संयुक्त पूछताछ करेंगी।
