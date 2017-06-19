आपका शहर Close

टकराए बारात के वाहन, दुल्हे सहित चार की दर्दनाक मौत

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 10:19 AM IST
श्रीगंगानगर जिले के चाइयां की रोही गांव में बीती रात्रि बारात के दो वाहन टकरा गए। जिसमें दूल्हे सहित चार लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि छह लोग घायल हो गए।
पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार हरियाणा के खरिया से एक जाट परिवार की बारात वापस लौट रही थी। वहीं एक अन्य मेघवाल परिवार की बारात रसालिया खेड़ा से आ रही थी। रात्रि करीब नौ बजे हरियाणा से आ रही बारात की गाड़ी एक कैंटर से टकरा गई।

इसी दौरान पीछे से आ रही मेघवाल परिवार की बारात की गाड़ी भी इसमें दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। इस दुर्घटना में दुल्हा जगतपाल व उसके बहनोई संदीप की मौत हो गई। ये लोग जाट परिवार के थे। जबकि मेघवाल परिवार के रघुवीर वाल्मिकी व सुभाष की मौत हो गई। जबकि छह अन्य घायलों को रावतसर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
