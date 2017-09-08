बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
करो तैयारी, पुलिस में भर्ती होंगे 5500 नए कांस्टेबल्स, आॅनलाइन होगी परीक्षा
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:48 AM IST
फाइल फोटो।
यहां पुलिस ने अपने बेड़े को बढ़ाने की तैयारी कर ली है। पुलिस मुख्यालय पहली बार आॅनलाइन परीक्षा के जरिए 5500 कांस्टेबल भर्ती करने की कमर कस चुका है।
ये भर्ति राजस्थान पुलिस की ओर से की जाएगी। जानकारी के इस अनुसार इस परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन इसी माह किए जा सकेंगे। यहीं नहीं पुलिस मुख्यालय ने परीक्षा को फुल प्रूफ करने के लिए एक एजेंसी को हायर किया है।
जानकारी के अनुसार एजेंसी 70,000 से अधिक प्रश्नों का जखीरा तैयार करेगी। इनमें से ही 120 प्रश्न मुख्य पेपर में आएंगे। एक दिन में तीन सेशन में आयोजित होने वाली परीक्षा में कोई भी प्रश्न रिपीट नहीं होगा।
जानिए, कब तक जारी होगा इस भर्ती का विज्ञापन
जानकारी के अनुसार कांस्टेबल परीक्षा इसी वर्ष के आखिरी दो माह में आयोजित कराई जा सकती है। एडीजी जंगा श्रीनिवास के अनुसार इस भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जल्द ही निकाल दिया जाएगा।
पुलिस मुख्यालय जल्द ही इस परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए लिए मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर निकालने पर भी विचार कर रहा है।
