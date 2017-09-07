Download App
प्राइवेट कोचिंग संस्थान के कई ठिकानों पर छापे, मचा हड़कंप

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 01:42 PM IST
Raid on private coaching institute in kota

कोटा में यहां कार्रवाई जारीPC: amar ujala

देश के कई कोचिंग संस्थानों पर अब आयकर विभाग की नजर है। इसी के चलते आज प्रदेश में भी कई जगह कोचिंग संस्थानों के ठिकानों पर छापे मारे गए।
मामला राजस्थान के कोटा से जुड़ा है। यहां एक बड़े कोचिंग संस्थान पर आयकर विभाग ने अघोषित आय की संभावना के चलते छापे मारकर कार्रवाई की। कोटा सहित देशभर में रेजोंनेंस ग्रुप पर यह कार्रवाई की जा रही है। जयपुर और कोटा के कई आयकर अधिकारी दस्तावेजों को खंगालने में जुटे हैं। अलसुबह शुरू हुई कार्रवाई अब तक जारी है। कोटा में रेजोंनेंस के निदेशक आरके वर्मा के तलवंडी स्थित आवास पर सर्वे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

साथ ही, अधिकारियों ने कोचिंग सेंटर को भी अपनी जांच में शामिल किया है। संभावना जताई जा रही है कि करोड़ों की अघोषित आय कोचिंग संस्थान से उजागर हो सकती है। हालांकि, आयकर विभाग ने इसकी आधिकारिक पुष्टी नहीं की है।
