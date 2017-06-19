आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

यहां मिट्टी में दबे हैं चांदी के सिक्के, खोजने में जुटे हैं ग्रामीण

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 04:31 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
People dug in Bharatpur soil

डेमो इमेज

भरतपुर जिले के स्टेट हाईवे 45 के पास बाणगंगा नदी के पुल के नीचे मिट्टी में चांदी के सिक्के दबे होने की चर्चा है और इन सिक्कों की खोज में ग्रामीण सुबह से शाम तक जुटे रहते हैं।
जानकारी के अनुसार यहां खेड़ली गंज की ओर जाने वाले स्टेट हाईवे 45 के पास बाणगंगा नदी के पुल के नीचे लोग चांदी के सिक्के ​दबे होने के चलते ​नदी की मिट्टी खोदने में जुटे हुए हैं। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि यहां कुछ दिन पहले एक व्यक्ति को खुदाई के दौरान चांदी के पुराने सिक्के मिले थे, जिन पर विक्टोरिया का चित्र अंकित है। इसके बाद यहां मालाहेड़ा आौर हिंगोटा गांव के लोग सिक्के ढूंढने के लिए मिट्टी खोद रहे हैं। हालांकि, अभी यहां दो दिन से किसी भी व्यक्ति के हाथ कोई सिक्का नहीं लगा है। उधर, पुलिस खुद इस पूर मामले को सिर्फ अफवाह के अलावा और कुछ नहीं मान रही।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

rajasthan silver coin bharatpur hindi news hindi news in rajasthan

स्पॉटलाइट

घर बैठे ये ऑनलाइन जॉब्स देंगे हजारों की सैलरी

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
these online jobs you can do from your home and get huge salary

100 मिलियन फैंस के दिलों पर राज करने वाली कैटी पेरी की दिलकश तस्वीरें

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
Katy Perry Reaches 100 Million Followers On Twitter, Check Out Her Best Pictures

आने वाले 6 दिन चंद्रमा करवाएगा इन राशियों का नुकसान

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
aries, taurus, gemini , sagittarius zodiac signs of this week

इंटरव्यू से पहले टूट रहा है 'आत्मविश्वास', ये टिप्स करेंगे आपकी मदद

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
eay tips to increase the confidence before interview

निर्देशक से धोखा खा चुकी है काजल अग्रवाल, बिना बताए शूट किया था 'किस सीन'

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
baahubali ex girlfriend kajal aggarwal centre of topless photoshoot celebrating 32 birthday

जबर ख़बर

शानदार है कोच्चि मेट्रो, तस्वीरें देख आप भी हो जाएंगे फिदा, पीएम ने किया उद्घाटन
Read More

गोरखालैंड आंदोलन

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM चीफ गुरुंग की धमकी, रोका तो ठीक नहीं होगा

Darjeeling unrest LIVE: Gorkhaland supporters take out silent rally in protest against 3 deaths

Most Read

दसवीं फेल कर रहे थे अवैध भ्रूण परीक्षण, पहाड़ी इलाकों में ले जाते थे महिलाओं को

pcpndt team arrest three person in sikar
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

बेकाबू ट्रक उड़ा ले गया पूरे परिवार की खुशियां

three killed in truck and bike collision
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

लखीमपुर में बनेगा प्रदेश का पहला जिला कृषि परिषद

लखीमपुर में बनेगा प्रदेश का पहला जिला कृषि परिषद
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

सहेली ने लिफ्ट देने के बहाने रेप करा दिया

सहेली ने लिफ्ट देने के बहाने रेप करा दिया
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

मानवता शर्मसार: ठेले पर मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजे गए दो शव

Dead bodies are again taken on thela
  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +

नगर आयुक्त के डर से चल पड़ा 10 लाख का कंडम ट्यूबवेल

नगर आयुक्त के डर से चल पड़ा 10 लाख का कंडम ट्यूबवेल
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत