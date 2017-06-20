आपका शहर Close

कुएं में ट्रेक्टर गिरने ड्राइवर की मौत, मजदूर को रेस्क्यू कर निकाला

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 04:10 PM IST
one died after a tractor fallen into an open well in udaipur

मजदूरों को बचाने के लिए रेस्क्यू आॅपरेशन चलाते ग्रामीण और पुलिसकर्मी PC: amar ujala

उदयपुर जिले के खेरवाड़ा थाना इलाके के मौथली गांव में सोमवार शाम एक ट्रेक्टर खेत में गिर गया। इस हादसे में ड्राइवर की मौत हो गई, जबकि ए​क मजदूर गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गया। 
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मौथली गावं के एक खेत जुताई का काम चल रहा था। इस दौरान ट्रेक्टर अनियंत्रित हो गया और खेत में बने कुएं में जा गिरा। ड्राइवर और एक अन्य व्यक्ति भी उसके साथ कुएं में गिर गए। 

जानकारी मिलते ही खेरवाड़ा सहायक उपनिरीक्षक महेन्द्र सिंह गुर्जर मय जाब्ता मौके पर पहुंचे और ग्रामीणों की मदद से कुएं में गिरे दोनों को निकालने का रेस्क्यू आॅपरेशन शुरु किया। करीब पांच घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद इन्हें बाहर निकाला और उदयपुर के एमबी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। यहां इलाज के दौरान ट्रेक्टर ड्राइवर मनीष मीणा की मौत हो गई। दूसरे घायल की हालात गंभीर बताई जा रही है। 
udaipur news in hindi udaipur hindi news rajasthan news in hindi rajasthan hindi news

