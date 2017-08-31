Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

80 से ज्यादा नवजात की मौत पर अब देना होगा जवाब

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 10:17 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
now commission took cognizance on child death in rajasthan

फाइल फोटो।

उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में हो रही बच्चों की मौत का सिलसिला थमा नहीं है। लेकिन अब एक और भाजपा शासित राज्य राजस्थान से बड़ी संख्या मेंं हुई नवजातों की मौत सरकारों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बन गई है।
राजस्थान के बांसवाड़ा में बीते 50 दिनों में हुई 80 से ज्यादा नवजातों की मौत पर अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग को जवाब देना होगा। राज्य बाल संरक्षण आयोग ने बांसावाड़ा के एम जी अस्पताल में लगातार हो रही मासूमों की मौत पर प्रसंज्ञान लिया है।

गौरतलब है कि आदिवासी बहुल जिले बांसवाड़ा में प्रसूताओं को समुचित आहार नहीं मिलने के कारण नवजातों के मौत की बात सामने आई थी।
आगे पढ़ें

कब थमेगा मौत का सिलसिला
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

rajasthan hindi news jaipur hindi news hindi news

स्पॉटलाइट

एक सीरियल से घर-घर में फेमस हो गया था ये एक्टर, अब पा‌किस्तान में ये काम कर कमा रहा पैसे

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
kasauti zindagi ki actor cezanne khan offer bigg boss 11 know his untold life

किचन की इन चीजों से चुटकियों में दूर होगा सिर दर्द

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
try these home remedy to get rid of headache

हसीनाओं ने पहनी ऐसी ऐसी ड्रेस, उड़ गई लोगों की नींद

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
These bollywood actresses backless dress style make your mind blow

अगर आपको भी है टाइट बेल्ट बांधने की आदत, तो जरूर पढ़ लें ये खबर

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these mistake on a regular basis will effect your health badly

इस फोटो में छिपा है खतरनाक सांप, ढूंढ़कर दिखाएं

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Can you spot the snake in this garden

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

चीन

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation

Most Read

यूपी सरकार ने शिक्षामित्रों की एक मांग पर कमेटी बनाई, 30 अगस्त को होगी बैठक

UP government made committee for shikshamitra.
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

राम रहीम को दूसरा झटका, हाईकोर्ट ने दिए सारी संपत्ति अटैच करने के आदेश

Seize all properties of Ram Rahim, orders HighCourt
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

बेनामी संपत्ति मामला: पूछताछ में टूट गईं राबड़ी, झुंझला गए तेजस्वी

Income Tax officials questioning RJD leader lalu yadav son Tejashwi Yadav in Benami properties case
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

टीचर ने मासूम बच्चों के साथ क‌िया गंदा काम, थाने में हंसकर कुबूल क‌िया जुर्म

school teacher molested kids in lucknow
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पांच सितंबर से चलेगी लखनऊ मेट्रो, गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह करेंगे इनॉगरेशन

rajnath singh to inaugrate lucknow metro on sept five.
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अशोका लीलैंड में दो वाहनों के बीच आकर एक श्रमिक घायल

A laborer wounded in two vehicles in Ashoka Leyland
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering amrita pritam on her birthday amrita pritam has lived feminism in true sense
मैं इनका मुरीद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - अमृता प्रीतम : एक कवयित्री जिसने स्त्रीवाद को शब्द दर शब्द जिया

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan gajananam gajavadanam
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - इस गणेश स्तुति से भक्ति रस के सागर में गोते लगाएं

Ye shaam kuch udaas hai
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक नीरजा मेहता ने बताया, ये शाम कुछ उदास है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!