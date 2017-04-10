बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कलयुगी मां ने दो दिन की बच्ची को जंगल में छोड़ा
अस्पताल में भर्ती नवजात
डूंगरपुर के रामसागडा थाना क्षेत्र में पुलिस को जंगल में दो दिन की नवजात बच्ची रोती बिलखती हालत में मिली है। पुलिस ने नवजात को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है।
पुलिस ने बताया कि नयातालाब की रहने वाली बसंती ननोमा रामतलाई के जंगल में लकड़ियां काटने गई थी। इसी दौरान उसे वहां रोते हुए बच्चे की आवाज सुनाई दी। इधर—उधर देखने पर पता चला कि यह तो नवजात बच्ची थी जो रो रही थी। उसकी हालत देखकर उसने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। इस पर पुलिस ने उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है, जहां एफबीएनसी वार्ड में उसका उपचार जारी है।
डॉ. कल्पेश जैन के अनुसार बच्ची का जन्म करीब 48 घंटे पहले ही हुआ है। बच्ची का वजन कम होने और रातभर ठंड में रहने के कारण उसकी हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। पुलिस ने अज्ञात महिला के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
