जोधपुर:व्यापारी का खून से सना शव मिलने से फैली सनसनी

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 04:01 PM IST
local businessman dead body found in jodhpur

मौके पर पड़ा व्यापारी का शवPC: amar ujala

जोधपुर के कुड़ी थाना इलाके के विवेक विहार में बुधवार को एक व्यक्ति की लाश मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। 
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, इसके सिर पर पर चोट के निशान है, जिसे देख कर इस व्यक्ति की आशंका जताई जा रही है। पुलिस का कहना है कि प्रथम दृष्टया इस व्यक्ति की हत्या कर शव फेंकने की बात सामने आ रही है। 

इस व्यक्ति का शव खून से लथपथ था। मृतक की शिनाख्त कुड़ी चार सेक्टर निवासी राजेश वर्मा के रुप में हुई है। राजेश यहां इलेक्ट्रॉनिक की दुकान चलाता है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरु कर दी है। मृतक का शव एम्स मोर्चरी में रखवाया है। 
 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
