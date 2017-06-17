आपका शहर Close

तांत्रिक ने इलाज के बहाने किया दुष्कर्म, अदालत ने सुनाई ये सजा

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 02:09 PM IST
कोटा में तंत्र विद्या से एक महिला का इलाज करने के बहाने षड्यंत्र रच दुष्कर्म करने के आरोप में अतिरिक्त सेशन न्यायालय ने आरोपी तांत्रिक को 7 साल की सजा सुनाई है साथी दुष्कर्म में सहयोग करने वाले आरोपी के सहयोगी पृथ्वीराज को भी 7 साल की सजा सुनाई।  कोर्ट ने दोनों आरोपियों पर सजा के साथ-साथ 1-1हजार का जुर्माना भी लगाया है।
विशिष्ट लोक अभियोजक नितेन्द्र शर्मा ने बताया कि  2016 को पीड़ित महिला ने नयापुरा थाने में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी कि वह पेट दर्द की शिकायत से पीड़ित की इलाज के बावजूद पेट दर्द सही नहीं होने पर किसी ने उनको आरोपी तांत्रिक लेखराज के पास जाने की सलाह दी, महिला उसका पति आरोपी तांत्रिक के पास पेट दर्द का इलाज करवाने पहुंचा तो तांत्रिक ने महिला को रात के वक्त घर बुलाया दोनों पति-पत्नी तांत्रिक के घर पहुंचे, इसके बाद तांत्रिक बहला-फुसलाकर महिला को श्मशान ले गया और वहां तांत्रिक क्रिया के नाम पर उसके साथ बलात्कार किया।  

कोर्ट ने आरोपी तांत्रित लेखराज और उसके साथी पृथ्वीराज को दोषी मानते हुए 7-7 साल की सजा सुनाई, वहीं एक-एक हजार का जुर्माना भी लगाया। 
