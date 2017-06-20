बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पूर्व सीआरपीएफ जवान जासूसी के आरोप में बीकानेर से गिरफ्तार
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017
राजस्थान के बीकानेर में सरहदी इलाके से बीएसएफ ने सीआरपीएफ के पूर्व जवान को जासूसी के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार आरोपी जम्मू—कश्मीर के पुंछ का रहने वाला है। इसे बीकानेर के खाजूवाला से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पूछताछ में आरोपी ने बताया कि वह पुंछ में मस्जिद निर्माण के लिए यहां चंदा एकत्रित करने आया था। आरोपी खाजूवाला के उन क्षेत्रों में घूम रहा था जो कि प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र है। बीएसएफ ने आरोपी से पूछताछ के बाद उसे अन्य एजेंसिंयों के हवाले कर दिया है। गौरतलब है कि कुछ दिन पूर्व बाड़मेर से एक जासूस हाजी खा को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। वह मस्जिद में रहता था और यहां आने वाले चंदे का उपयोग देश विरोधी गतिविधि के लिए करता था।
