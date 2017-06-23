आपका शहर Close

फसल बेचकर लौट रहे किसानों पर भरतपुर में फायरिंग

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 08:34 AM IST
firing at farmers when they returning from market

फाइल फोटो।

राजस्थान के भरतपुर जिले में बीती रात्रि तीन किसानों पर बदमाशों ने फायरिंग कर 88 हजार रुपए लूट लिए। पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार घटना भरतपुर के रुपवास की है। फायरिंग के दौरान एक किसान गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गया है। जिसे अस्तपताल में भर्ती कराया गया हैं। तीनों किसानों की अभी तक पहचान पुख्ता नहीं हो सकी है।  पुलिस ने मामले की जांच प्रारंभ कर दी हैं। हालांकि पु​लिस मामले को संदि​ग्ध मान रही है। गौरतलब है कि भरतपुर में लूट की वारदात होना अब आम बात हो गई। भरतपुर का बढ़ता क्राइम ग्राफ आम लोगों में भय पैदा कर रहा है और पुलिस के लिए चुनौती बन गया है। भरतपुर की भौगोलिक परिस्थितियों के कारण भी यहां क्राइम पर लगाम लगाना मुश्किल भरा कार्य है। 
राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

राष्ट्रपति चुनावः इन 4 चेहरों में से कोई हो सकता है विपक्ष का उम्‍मीदवार

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव नहीं, किसान और बेरोजगारी पर है राहुल का ध्यान

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव नहीं, किसान और बेरोजगारी पर है राहुल का ध्यान

कश्मीर : सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन में मनचाही कार्रवाई की छूट

कश्मीर : सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन में मनचाही कार्रवाई की छूट

कश्मीर: बारामुला को सोपोर में सेना ने ढेर किए 2 आतंकी

कश्मीर: बारामुला को सोपोर में सेना ने ढेर किए 2 आतंकी