अब कौन बचाएगा स्वाइन फ्लू से, प्रदेश के 22 चिकित्सक बीमारी की चपेट में

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 08:56 AM IST
doctor also effected from swine flu in rajasthan

स्वाइन फ्लू

स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के नाम पर करोड़ों रुपए खर्च किए जा रहें है। लेकिन परिणाम अभी तक शून्य ही है। फिलहाल राजस्थान में स्वाइन फ्लू पूरी तरह अपने पैर जमा चुका है।
हालात यह है कि राजस्थान के सबसे बड़े सरकारी अस्पताल एसएमएस जयपुर के तीन चिकित्सक भी स्वाइन फ्लू की चपेट में आ गए है।

जानकारी के अनुसार राजस्थान में अभी तक 22 ​चिकित्सकों को स्वाइन फ्लू हो चुका है। गौरतलब है कि प्रदेश में स्वाइन फ्लू पॉजिटिव की संख्या इस वर्ष करीब 1000 तक पहुंच गई है। जबकि मौतों का आंकाड़ा 90 को पार कर चुका है। 
