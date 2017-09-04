बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अब कौन बचाएगा स्वाइन फ्लू से, प्रदेश के 22 चिकित्सक बीमारी की चपेट में
स्वाइन फ्लू
स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के नाम पर करोड़ों रुपए खर्च किए जा रहें है। लेकिन परिणाम अभी तक शून्य ही है। फिलहाल राजस्थान में स्वाइन फ्लू पूरी तरह अपने पैर जमा चुका है।
हालात यह है कि राजस्थान के सबसे बड़े सरकारी अस्पताल एसएमएस जयपुर के तीन चिकित्सक भी स्वाइन फ्लू की चपेट में आ गए है।
जानकारी के अनुसार राजस्थान में अभी तक 22 चिकित्सकों को स्वाइन फ्लू हो चुका है। गौरतलब है कि प्रदेश में स्वाइन फ्लू पॉजिटिव की संख्या इस वर्ष करीब 1000 तक पहुंच गई है। जबकि मौतों का आंकाड़ा 90 को पार कर चुका है।
एसएमएस अस्पताल
PC: अमर उजाला
वहीं राज्य सरकार तमाम सुविधाओं का दावा करते प्रतिदिन केवल आश्वासन ही दे रही है।
जानकारी के अनुसार राजस्थान के अधिकतर चिकित्सकों का ही इस वायरस से बचाव के लिए वैक्सिनेशन नहीं किया गया है। इसी का नतीजा है वे चिकित्सक जिन्हें इस बीमारी का ईलाज करना है वे भी स्वाइन फ्लू की चपेट में है।
