नहीं थम रहा मौतों का सिलसिला, सरकार दे रही है केवल आवश्वासन
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 10:38 AM IST
फाइल फोटो।
मौसमी बीमारियों का प्रकोप अब मौतों के रुप में सामने आ रहा है। राजस्थान में जड़ें जमा चुके स्वाइन फ्लू के आगे स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी बेबस नजर आ रहा है।
परिणामस्वरुप राज्य में स्वाइन फ्लू से लगातार मौत हो रहीं है। बृहस्पतिवार को दो और लोगों ने स्वाइन फ्लू के कारण दम तोड़ दिया। इसमें एक मौत कोटा व एक जयपुर में हुई है।
वहीं जनवरी से अभी तक राजस्थान में स्वाइन फ्लू से होने वाली मौतों की संख्या 93 हो गई है। जिसमें 22 मौत राजधानी जयपुर में हुई है।
दूसरी और सरकार केवल मरीजों को आश्वासन हीं दे रही है। राज्य के प्रमुख अस्पतालों में स्वाइन फ्लू से निपटने के लिए तैयारियां अधूरी ही नजर आ रही है।
गौरतलब है कि स्वाइन फ्लू के कारण राजस्थान में हाल ही में एक भाजपा विधायक की भी मौत हो चुकी है। जिसके बाद राज्य मानवाधिकार आयोग इस सबंध में सबंधित विभाग से जवाब मांगा था।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
