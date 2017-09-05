Download App
डेढ़ साल से गुम डैनी ​मिला, पुलिस ने लगा दी थी केस में एफआर

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 11:34 AM IST
danny found and recover with the help of police

डैनी डॉग

पुलिस को मिलने वाले अजीब केस कई बार उसकी मशक्कत करा देते है। ऐसा की कुछ जयपुर की शिप्रापथ थाना पुलिस के साथ हुआ।
जब करीब डेढ़ वर्ष पहले राजस्थान सरकार में मंत्री रहे मूलचंद मीणा का लेब्राडोर नस्ज का कुत्ता डेनी खो गया था। कुत्ते की गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट थाने में दर्ज कराई गई।


लेकिन जब पुलिस भी कुत्ते को ढूंढने में नाकाम रही तो केस में एफआर लगा केस बंद कर दिया गया। लेकिन अब डेन मिल गया और उसे पुलिस की मदद से बरामद कर मंत्री के रिश्तेदारों को सौंप दिया गया है। 
काफी कीमती डैनी
