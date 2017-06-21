बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राजस्थान में बाइक्स चुराने आते थे हरियाणा के चोर
{"_id":"594a28364f1c1b744c8b45de","slug":"three-bike-chor-arrested-by-alwar-police","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u091a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0939\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u094b\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 01:44 PM IST
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपित
PC: amar ujala
अलवर की कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र स्थित भगत सिंह सर्किल के पास तीन दिन पहले बाइक चोरी करने वाले तीन आरोपितों को पुलिस ने बुधवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस अब आरोपितों से पूछताछ में जुटी है।
कोतवाली थाने के सब इंस्पेक्टर सज्जन सिंह ने बताया कि 18 जून को भगत सिंह सर्किल के समीप एक बाइक को तीन लोग चोरी कर ले गए थे। जिसकी सीसीटीवी फुटेज वायरल होने के बाद आरोपितों की पहचान की गई। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी कर तीन आरोपितों को नौगांवा से गिरफ्तार किया है।
इनके पास से वारदात में काम में ली गई बाइक भी जब्त की गई है। आरोपित हरियाणा के पुनहाना गांव निवासी जावेद व सीकरी गांव निवासी अशफाक सहित अलवर के भीम नगर निवासी खुशी मोहम्मद है। इन्होंने खैरथल निवासी हितार्थ शर्मा की बाइक चोरी की थी। बुधवार को तीनों आरोपितों को न्यायालय में पेश किया गया, जहां से उन्हें एक दिन के पीसी रिमांड पर भेजा गया है।
