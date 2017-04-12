आपका शहर Close

IPL-2017 IPL-2017

चार किलो इस दूध की कीमत है पांच लाख, जानिए कैसे

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 07:04 PM IST
One arrested with four kg of opium milk

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपितPC: amar ujala

बाड़मेर में पुलिस ने बुधवार अलसुबह बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए अफीम के दूध सहित एक जने को गिरफ्तार किया है। अफीम दूध की कीमत करीब पांच लाख रुपए है।
पुलिस अधीक्षक गगनदीप सिंगला के निर्देशानुसार धोरीमन्ना थानाधिकारी सुरेश सारण के नेतृत्व में टीम गठित कर मुखबिर की सूचना पर अरणियाली फांटा पर नाकाबंदी की। इस दौरान पुलिस ने खोटावास अरणियाली के रहने वाले केसाराम की शक के आधार पर तलाशी ली। तलाशी के दौरान आरोपित के कब्जे से 4 किलो अफीम का दूध बरामद किया। पुलिस ने इसकी कीमत करीब 5 लाख रुपए बताई है।

पुलिस ने एनडीपीएस के तहत मामला दर्ज कर आरोपित से पूछताछ जारी कर दी है। आशंका जताई जा रही है पूछताछ में अफीम से जुड़े अन्य मामलों का भी खुलासा हो सकता है।
