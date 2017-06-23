आपका शहर Close

अजमेरः चार किलो चरस के साथ एक को धरा

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 04:02 PM IST
one arrested in ajmer

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपित

अजमेर के किशनगढ़ इलाके में पुलिस ने एक जने को चार ​किलो चरस के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया है। आरोपित के कब्जे से पकड़ी गई चरस की कीमत करीब आठ लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है।
जानकारी के अनुसार, किशनगढ़ शहर थाना पुलिस को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि एक व्यक्ति मादक पदार्थ लेकर जा रहा है। इस पर पुलिस ने शक के आधार पर एक युवक को पकड़कर पूछताछ की तो वह तलाशी देने में आनाकानी करने लगा। इस पर पुलिस के साथ मौजूद स्पेशल टीम ने उससे सख्ती से पूछताछ की और तलाशी ली।

तलाशी में युवक के पास से चार किलो चरस बरामद हुई। इस पर आरोपित करतार जाट को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। आरोपित छोटा नरेना का रहने वाला है।

पुलिस ने आरोपित को कोर्ट में पेश कर तीन दिन की रिमांड पर लिया है। अब पुलिस उससे पूछताछ में जुटी है कि चरस वह कहां से लाया और कहां लेकर जा रहा था। जब्त चरस की बाजार कीमत करीब आठ लाख रुपए है।
