Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

जिसने जन्म दिया उसी मां का गला दबाकर मौत के घाट उतार दिया

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 04:40 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
mothers's murder in bhilwara

demo pic

जिस मां ने उसे जन्म दिया था उसी का गला दबाकर मौत के घाट उतार दिया। यह चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आने के बाद आसपास के इलाके में हर कोई दंग है।
घटना भीलवाड़ा जिले के गंगापुर थाना इलाके की है। यहां खाखला गांव में आज एक मानसिक रूप से विक्षिप्त बेटे ने अपनी मां सोहनी देवी का गला दबाकर उसकी बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने मृतका के शव को गंगापुर अस्पताल में रखवाया है।

पुलिस ने आरोपित बेटे प्रकाश तेली को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। अब पुलिस पूरे मामले की जांच में जुटी है। मौके से एफएसएल टीम ने साक्ष्य जुटाए हैं। अभी ये सामने नहीं आया है कि ऐसी क्या बात हुई जो बेटे ने मां की हत्या कर दी। वहीं, आसपास के लोगों के कहना है कि मां-बेटे में आए दिन झगड़ा होता रहता था।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

rajasthan hindi news in rajasthan bhilwara hindi news

स्पॉटलाइट

बोल्ड लुक में नजर आईं एमी जैक्सन, मैगजीन के लिए करवाया फोटोशूट

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amy Jackson photo shoot for FHM India magazine

सेट पर करीना ने की थी ऐसी हरकत भड़क गए थे शाहरुख, अब नहीं देखना चाहते एक-दूसरे की शक्ल

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
kareena kapoor khan still angry with shahrukh khan

रात को भूलकर भी न खाएं ये फल, हो जाएगी गंभीर बीमारी

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Dont have these fruits at night otherwise you will become ill

इंटरनेट पर फिर छाईं ईशा गुप्ता, टॉपलेस के बाद अब ऐसी फोटो आई सामने

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Baadshaho actress Esha Gupta photo shoot for rocky star

29 साल पहले सलमान ने हीरोइन को 'KISS' ना करने की खाई थी कसम, वजह जान होगी हैरानी

  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
salman khan complete 29 years in film industry he did not break his no kiss clause

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार

HC ने फिर फटकारा- हरियाणा सरकार ने राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए शहर जलने दिया

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence, highcourt hearing on violence

Most Read

GMAIL ने खोली 'मां' की पोल, बेटों के पोर्न वीडियो बेचती थी इंटरनेट पर

mother make porn video of son and upload on internet
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

युवक ने फेसबुक पर पोस्ट की विवादित तस्वीर, लिखा- पा‌किस्तान जिंदाबाद

Mirzapur Youth posted a disputed picture on Facebook wrote Pakistan Zindabad
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

होटल के कमरों में ऐसे हालत में मिले थे 52 से ज्यादा लड़के-लड़कियां, पुलिस भी हैरान

sex racket exposed in Chapra of bihar
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

डकैती के दौरान मासूम बच्ची को बनाया था हवस का शिकार, पुलिस से इनकाउंटर में घायल

Police clash with a goon in Lucknow.
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

बाढ़ में रिश्ते शर्मसार: नंदोई ने लूटी आबरू, पानी में फेंका

man rape sister in law in bihar and then through her in flood water
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पुलिसवाली की मोहब्बत को सहेली के पति ने ठुकराया, FB पर बदला

lady police fall in love with her friend husband
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणपति स्पेशल: इस गानों के बिना गणेशोत्सव अधूरा

SHAD AZIMABADI shayar of mysticism
काव्य चर्चा

शाद अज़ीमाबादी: ज़िंदगी की दुश्वारियों से मोहब्बत करने वाला शायर

Mastishk bin lagi yeh aag hai....
मेरे अल्फाज़

कुशीनगर से हमारे पाठक सतीश कुमार पूछ रहे हैं कैसे लगी ये आग?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!