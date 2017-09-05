बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बदमाशों ने युवक के चेहरे का किया बुरा हाल, पुलिस भी सकते में
{"_id":"59ae539a4f1c1b88078b45e9","slug":"killed-the-man-and-then-after-thrown-into-the-bushes-in-alwar-rajasthan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 01:25 PM IST
युवक की हत्या
PC: Amar Ujala
अज्ञात बदमाशों ने एक युवक की हत्या कर उसका चेहरा कुचल दिया और फिर लाश को रेलवे स्टेशन के समीप झाड़ियों में फेंककर भाग निकले। आज सुबह लाश मिलने से आसपास के इलाके में सनसनी मच गई। तब सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मौका मुआयना कर शव को उठवाकर मोर्चरी पहुंचाया। फिलहाल शव की शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी है।
यह सनसनीखेज मामला है राजस्थान के अलवर जिले का। जहां गोविंदगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन के समीप झाड़ियों में आज एक युवक का शव मिलने की सूचना मिली। इस पर गोविंदगढ़ थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। तब युवक का चेहरा कुचला हुआ नजर आया। इससे उसकी पहचान नहीं हो सकी।
पुलिस का मानना है कि युवक की हत्या कर उसका चेहरा कुचला गया है। संभवतया इसके बाद ही बदमाशों ने युवक की लाश को स्टेशन के समीप झाड़ियों के बीच फेंक दिया। पुलिस ने मामले की पड़ताल शुरु कर दी है। फिलहाल अलवर जिले और उसके आसपास के थाना इलाकों से लापता व्यक्तियों की जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। साथ ही शव के फोटो भी भेजे गए है। इसके बाद ही पुलिस तफ्तीश आगे बढ़ सकेगी।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
