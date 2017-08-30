Download App
दलाल के मार्फत रिश्वत लेते JEN रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर 

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 12:54 PM IST
Junior engineer taking bribes through broker arrested in makrana nagour

bribePC: Demo pic

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की टीम ने आज एक बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए दलाल के मार्फत 20 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत ले रहे एक जूनियर इंजीनियर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। मामले में एसीबी ने जेईएन के साथ दलाल को भी धरदबोचा है। उनसे रिश्वत की रकम बरामद कर ली है।
एसपी एसीबी कैलाशचंद्र विश्नोई ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार दीपक गोयल और दलाल गिरधारी सिंह है। आरोपी दीपक नगर परिषद मकराना में कनिष्ठ अभियन्ता है। नगर परिषद में कांट्रैक्ट लेने वाले गांव भाटीपूरा, मकराना निवासी परिवादी ठेकेदार जगदीश ने एसीबी नागौर में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी।

जिसमें बताया कि उसके सीवरेज लाइन के ठेके के कार्य के चार लाख रुपये के बिल पास करने की एवज में नगर परिषद, मकराना जिला नागौर में तैनात कनिष्ठ अभियन्ता दीपक गोयल 20 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत मांग रहा है। य​ह रकम अपने दलाल गिरधारी सिंह के मार्फत मांगने की शिकायत भी परिवादी ठेकेदार जगदीश कुमार ने की। 

इस पर ​शिकायत का सत्यापन करवाने के बाद एसीबी ने ट्रेप की कार्रवाई रची और फिर परिवादी ठेकेदार जगदीश को ​रुपए लेकर आरोपी दलाल के पास भेजा। जहां रिश्वत लेते ही एसीबी टीम ने ईशारा मिलने पर आरोपी दलाल गिरधारी सिंह और कनिष्ठ अभियंता दीपक गोयल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
