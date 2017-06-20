आपका शहर Close

जाटों ने फूंका मंत्री चतुर्वेदी का पुतला, 23 को चक्का जाम करने की चेतावनी

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर 

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 05:01 PM IST
Jaat samaj made the effigy of State Minister Chaturvedi in bharatpur

file photoPC: अमर उजाला

भरतपुर व धौलपुर के जाटों को आरक्षण देने की मांग को लेकर जाट आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति ने 23 जून को भरतपुर में चक्का जाम की घोषणा की है। इससे पहले मंगलवार को भरतपुर में सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्री अरुण चतुर्वेदी का पुतला दहन किया और सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की।
यह प्रदर्शन संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक नेम सिंह फौजदार के नेतृत्व में हुआ। इस दौरान जाट नेताओं ने कहा कि वे किसी भी कीमत पर ओबीसी में आरक्षण का लाभ लेकर रहेंगे। चाहे इसके लिए किसी हद तक जाना पड़े। प्रदर्शन के दौरान नेम सिंह फौजदार का कहना था कि भरतपुर व धौलपुर के जाटों का सर्वे हुए करीब तीन महिने से ज्यादा का वक्त गुजर गया है, लेकिन सरकार ने अभी तक रिपोर्ट नहीं मंगाई है। 

जाट नेताओं का कहना है कि जब भी जाट समाज आरक्षण व अन्य मांगों को लेकर आंदोलन पर उतरता है। तब सरकार आश्वासन देकर उन्हें शांत कर देती है। लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं होगा और 23 जून को भरतपुर में जगह-जगह चक्का जाम किया जाएगा। इसके लिए जाट नेताओं ने जिले के विभिन्न गांवों, तहसीलों में दौरा कर संपर्क करना शुरु कर दिया है। ताकि चक्का जाम प्रभावी हो सके।
