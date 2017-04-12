बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऐसा चढ़ा सुरूर! ससुर-साले पर जमाई राजा ने की फायरिंग
अजमेर जिले के ब्यावर में एक जमाई राजा पर शराब का सुरूर चढ़ गया। जमाई राजा अपने घर आए ससुराल वालों से पहले तो जमकर लड़े और फिर गुस्से में आकर ससुर, साले और उसकी पत्नी पर फायरिंग कर दी।
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, इस हमले में सुसर लालजी बागरियां गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मांगलियावास के पास स्थित एक गांव में खरवा डेरा निवासी लालजी बागरियां अपने बेटे और बहु के साथ हनुमान जयंती पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने आए थे। यहीं पर उनकी बेटी का ससुराल भी है। वे बेटी के ससुराल में रुके हुए थे। इस दौरान उनकी जमाई के साथ कहासुनी हो गई और विवाद बढ़ गया।
तैश में आकर जमाई नाथू ने सुसर लालजी, साले रमेश और उसकी पत्नी शारदा पर फायरिंग कर दी। तीनों इस हमले में गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गए। इन सभी को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। हालांकि अभी इस संबंध कोई मामला दर्ज नहीं हुआ है।
