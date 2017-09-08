बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चार बच्चों के सिर से उठा पिता का साया, ऐसा हुआ हादसा
{"_id":"59b28b954f1c1bf27f8b5176","slug":"drowning-in-anasagar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 05:52 PM IST
सांकेतिक फोटो
चार बच्चों का पालन पोषण करने वाला परिवार में वह अकेला ही था, लेकिन ईश्वर को कुछ और ही मंजूर था। आज अचानक हुए हादसे ने उसकी जान ले ली।
घटना अजमेर से जुड़ी है। यहां के वैशाली नगर स्थित छतरी काॅलोनी में रहने वाला राजू उर्फ राजकुमार कबाड़ी का काम करता था। आज सुबह वह आनासागर के नाले पर कपड़े धो रहा था। इसी दौरान उसका पांव फिसला और वह नाले में डूब गया। यह देख आसपास के लोगों ने उसे आनन-फानन में नाले से बाहर निकाला, लेकिन तब तक बहुत देर हो चुकी थी। राजू को बचाया नहीं जा सका। इससे पहले राजू की पत्नी का भी तीन माह पहले ही निधन हुआ था। उसके दो लड़कियां और दो लड़के हैं।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59b285e04f1c1bfc7f8b5117","slug":"watch-how-indian-teen-lifts-50-kilogram-weight-using-shoulder-blades-only","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940-\u092d\u0930\u0915\u092e \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0902\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59b275084f1c1be47f8b510e","slug":"coin-structures-made-by-japanese-artist-is-beautiful-thing-you-will-see-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59b2566a4f1c1bf17f8b5026","slug":"take-a-look-of-actress-and-singer-shibani-dandekar-latest-photo-shoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0908\u0936\u093e \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u093f\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0915\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59b256ec4f1c1bfa7f8b5010","slug":"pregnant-mother-weird-maternity-photo-shoot-with-honey-bees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0927\u0941\u092e\u0915\u094d\u0916\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59b252234f1c1be97f8b4fb1","slug":"malaika-arora-was-responsible-for-deepika-padukone-first-bollywood-break","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"59ac02fe4f1c1b6e6a8b4803","slug":"a-car-caught-in-the-night-the-crowd-of-people-watching-in-the-police-station","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c\u00a0","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59abc1604f1c1b746a8b4798","slug":"photo-viral-on-social-media-baba-kissing-girl-reality-came-out-in-police-station","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0942\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908, \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a9b2d74f1c1bf3278b4d65","slug":"uncle-in-law-rape-his-daughter-in-law","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"52 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 36 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0941 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0947\u092a, \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0935\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u200c\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59abea3f4f1c1b51738b4faa","slug":"blast-in-puncture-shop-two-die","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u0915\u094d\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940\u0937\u0923 \u0935\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092b\u094b\u091f, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e-\u092a\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59ac3b194f1c1b696a8b48ba","slug":"astrologer-pornographic-talk-with-women-in-kotdwar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u200c\u093f\u0937 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0930, \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u091c, \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a989194f1c1bec278b4cfa","slug":"murder-of-samadhin-in-10-thousand-transactions-in-dowry","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0926\u0939\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 10 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092e\u0927\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093f \u0930\u0942\u0939 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a \u091c\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!