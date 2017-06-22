बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोचिंग संचालक ने फंदा लगाकर मौत को गले लगाया
{"_id":"594bd36c4f1c1b933e8b462a","slug":"coaching-instructor-has-committed-suicide-in-jaipur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 08:44 PM IST
आत्महत्या
PC: Demo pic
जयपुर के वैशाली नगर इलाके में एक कोचिंग संचालक ने बुधवार देर रात घर पर फंदा लगाकर मौत को गले लगा लिया। सूचना पर वैशाली नगर थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को उतरवा कर अस्पताल में रखवाया।
पुलिस के अनुसार, चालीस वर्षीय ब्रजभूषण सेक्टर 9, चित्रकूट वैशाली नगर का रहने वाला था। रात करीब 11:30 बजे उनकी पत्नी अपने कमरे में पहुंची तब वह फंदे से लटका मिला। यह देखकर ब्रजभूषण की पत्नी गश खाकर गिर पड़ी। उसका शोर सुनकर आसपास के लोग मौके पर पहुंचे।एसआई देवेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि मृतक एक कोचिंग सेंटर चलाता था। रात को दंपती की आपस में कहासुनी हो गई थी। इसके बाद ब्रजभूषण अपने कमरे में चले गए और फंदा लगा लिया। पुलिस ने सुसाइड नोट मिलने की बात से इनकार किया है। वह रोबोटिंग का कोर्स करवाता था। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"594a76dd4f1c1b32028b4800","slug":"salman-khan-actress-bhumika-chawla-setteled-with-her-married-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u0940 '\u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902' \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932', \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594b683f4f1c1be67c8b47dc","slug":"sharmila-tagore-second-daughter-saba-ali-khan-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u091f\u094c\u0926\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 2700 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594b75f54f1c1b672c8b49df","slug":"bobby-deol-wife-tanya-ahuja-is-a-business-women-read-her-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0905\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594b3b4b4f1c1b204a8b4594","slug":"job-vacancies-in-delhi-metro-for-graduates-50000-salary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0941\u090f\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f Delhi Metro \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"594635c44f1c1b9a578b4954","slug":"do-not-keep-any-stone-in-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u091c\u093e\u0935\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0916\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"Vaastu","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941","slug":"vastu"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593e38574f1c1b3b659bef16","slug":"woman-attacked-on-her-husband-after-denial-chat-on-whatsapp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u0939\u093e\u091f\u094d\u0938\u090f\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0948\u200c\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0902\u0938\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593e42ad4f1c1bca068b4569","slug":"purvanchal-s-yadav-singh-rs-yadav-game-owner-of-driver-hotel-son-servant","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 '\u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939' \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593d4dfa4f1c1bb25d9befb8","slug":"chandauli-arto-rs-yadav-sent-jail-raid-on-many-bases","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092c\u0947\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u090f\u0938 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935, \u0915\u0908 \u0920\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u092a\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593b9fd94f1c1b831c9cb7e7","slug":"purnia-girl-molested-asked-by-panchayat-not-to-approach-cops","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e 13 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0947\u092a, \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- 8 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593a5dec4f1c1b901c9caf95","slug":"just-for-facebook-post-man-jailed-for-35-years-in-thailand","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0939\u0941\u0908 35 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593bf8064f1c1b2c048b45e5","slug":"sonbhadra-brother-called-sister-friend-in-the-house-for-the-excuse-of-worship-rape","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 : \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0918\u0930, \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top