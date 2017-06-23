बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बदमाशों ने ड्राइवर को बांधा और कार ले भागे
अलवर जिले के भिवाड़ी इलाके में अज्ञात बदमाशों ने स्विफ्ट कार में सवार एक ड्राइवर को बंधक बनाया और कर ले भागे
जानकारी के अनुसार लूट की वारदात उत्तराखंड निवासी प्रवीण कुमार से हुई थी। वह गुरुवार को अपने रिश्तेदार से मिलने भिवाड़ी में चोपानकी स्थित एक कम्पनी में आया था। वह अपने ड्राइवर को कार के पास छोड़कर परिचित से मिलने चले गए।
इसके बाद अज्ञात बदमाश वहां पहुंचे और चालक को बंधक बनाकर गाडी लेकर फरार हो गए। जानकारी के अनुसार अज्ञात बदमाशों ने चालक को टपूकड़ा के पास स्टेट हाइवे नंबर 25 पर फेंक दिया और लूटी कार को लेकर फरार हो गए। इसके बाद ड्राइवर ने राहगीरों की मदद से टपूकड़ा थाने पंहुचकर पुलिस को सूचना दी।
दिनदहाड़े हुई वारदात से पुलिस महकमे में हड़कंप मच गया। इसके बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी करवाई। लेकिन बदमाशों का पता नहीं चला। जांच में जुटी पुलिस आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज की रिकॉर्डिंग भी खंगाली, ताकि बदमाशों का हुलिया पहचाना जा सके।
