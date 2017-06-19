बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
NSUI इलेक्शन: जिलों में कौन बना सिरमौर, जानिए...
NSUI
नेशनल स्टूडेंट यूनियन ऑफ इंडिया के जिलाध्यक्षों के परिणाम आने शुरू हो गए हैं। पिछले दिनों जिलाध्यक्षों के चुनाव के लिए मतदान किया गया था। सोमवार सुबह से मत गणना शुरू की गई। दोपहर तक आए परिणामों में कुछ जिलों के परिणाम सामने आए हैं। इनमें जयपुर, उदयपुर, टोंक, पाली, सीकर, बीकानेर के जिलाध्यक्षों का चयन हो चुका है।
सूत्रों की मानें तो इनमें जयपुर जिला अध्यक्ष पद पर धर्मवीर चौधरी 144 वोट से, टोंक एनएसयूआई के जिलाध्यक्ष के पद पर जसराम मीणा 116 वोट से, उदयपुर एनएसयूआई के जिलाध्यक्ष के पद पर कौशलेश चौधरी 176 वोट से, सीकर एनएसयूआई के जिलाध्यक्ष के पद पर सुधीर ओला 3 वोटों से, बीकानेर एनएसयूआई के जिलाध्यक्ष के पद पर रामनिवास 68 मतों से विजेता रहा है। वहीं पाली से मनीष पलारिया विजयी रहे हैं।
