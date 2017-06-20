आपका शहर Close

जल्दी करें...पीजी एंट्रेस में आवेदन का आखिरी दिन आज

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 01:47 PM IST
last day of application in PG Entry today

डेमोPC: demo pic

राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी में स्नातकोत्तर पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन करने के लिए मंगलवार को आखिरी दिन है। मंगलवार आधी रात के बाद ऑनलाइन आवेदन नहीं किया जा सकेगा।
जानकारी के मुताबिक विवि में पीजी के करीब 35 कोर्सेज में प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया दस जून से शुरू हुई। मंगलवार को इस प्रक्रिया में आवेदन का आखिरी दिन है। प्रवेश के लिए प्रवेश परीक्षा आयोजित होगी। परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र 24 जून वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दिए जाएंगे। परीक्षा 27 जून से तीन जुलाई तक आयोजित की जाएगी। परीक्षा में पास होने वालों को ही प्रवेश मिल सकेगा।

 
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
