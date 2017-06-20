बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जल्दी करें...पीजी एंट्रेस में आवेदन का आखिरी दिन आज
{"_id":"5948d9c64f1c1bf8188b49f9","slug":"last-day-of-application-in-pg-entry-today","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902...\u092a\u0940\u091c\u0940 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0906\u091c","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 01:47 PM IST
डेमो
PC: demo pic
राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी में स्नातकोत्तर पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन करने के लिए मंगलवार को आखिरी दिन है। मंगलवार आधी रात के बाद ऑनलाइन आवेदन नहीं किया जा सकेगा।
जानकारी के मुताबिक विवि में पीजी के करीब 35 कोर्सेज में प्रवेश के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया दस जून से शुरू हुई। मंगलवार को इस प्रक्रिया में आवेदन का आखिरी दिन है। प्रवेश के लिए प्रवेश परीक्षा आयोजित होगी। परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र 24 जून वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दिए जाएंगे। परीक्षा 27 जून से तीन जुलाई तक आयोजित की जाएगी। परीक्षा में पास होने वालों को ही प्रवेश मिल सकेगा।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5948d4474f1c1bf9788b4579","slug":"if-high-blood-pressure-troubles-you-then-do-this-easy-yoga-to-get-rid-of-this-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u0928, \u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5948d1764f1c1b105c8b47e1","slug":"like-all-parents-sridevi-would-be-happier-to-see-jhanvi-married-than-act-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5948beb44f1c1bc6248b4975","slug":"know-how-salty-water-enhances-the-beauty-of-your-face","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u092c\u0942 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"5948c01b4f1c1b35498b4a02","slug":"suhana-khan-dress-costs-more-than-deepika-padukone-100-top","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924, \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5948b4664f1c1bc6248b48e1","slug":"jharkhand-jac-12th-arts-results-2017-will-be-declared-today-after-3pm-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : \u0906\u091c 3 \u092c\u091c\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593d51c44f1c1be65d9bef60","slug":"akhilesh-chauhan-635th-rank-in-jee-advance","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0947\u0908\u0908 \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 635\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0948\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"593a87144f1c1b8c6b9c7b19","slug":"lucknow-toppers-list-in-up-board-exam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930, \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0915\u0943\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"59395c294f1c1b34539ca0b7","slug":"hpssc-written-exam-for-pump-operators","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"HPSSC: \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u094c \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"59380f8e4f1c1b69259c8786","slug":"hpu-shimla-declared-first-sem-result","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u092e\u093e\u0939 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u091a\u092a\u0940\u092f\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e ","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"592f039f4f1c1bed1abdc690","slug":"upsc-result-2016-topper-list-uttarakhand","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UPSC RESULT: \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c\u0940","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"593a4d604f1c1b00399c7da1","slug":"up-board-12-and-10-class-results-out-more-than-82-percent-students-passed-the-exams-girls-tops","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u200c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, 82.62 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0936\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top