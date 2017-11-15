बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नहीं निकले एटीएम से पैसे तो चोरों ने पार कर दी सारी हदें, जानें...
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 12:15 PM IST
सीबीआई एटीएम
पुलिस की नाकामी की तस्वीरें अक्सर सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद हो जाती है। नयी तस्वीर राजस्थान के बूंदी जिले से सामने आयी है। दरअसल यहां चोरों ने कानून व्यवस्था को धता बताते हुए कुछ ऐसा किया कि पुलिस के साथ अन्य लोग भी हतप्रभ है। बूंदी के नैनवां रोड स्थित सैंट्रल बैंक आॅफ इंडिया के एटीएम से मंंगलवार देर रात जब चोर पैसे निकालने में नाकामयाब हुए तो वे पूरा एटीएम ही उखाड़ कर ले गए।
घटना की जानकारी सुबह पांच बजे मिली जब एटीएम का चौकीदार ड्यूटी पर पहुंचा। इसके बाद घटना की जानकारी बैंक प्रशासन और पुलिस को दी गई। बैंक अधिकारियों के अनुसार मंगलवार दिन में ही इस एटीएम में करीब पांच लाख रुपए कैश डाला गया था।
इसलिए चोरी हुए एटीएम में करीब 4.50 लाख रुपए थे। वहीं चोरों की यह हरकत पूरे क्षेत्र में चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई है कि बदमाश कई घंटे तक एटीएम उखाड़ने की मशक्कत करते रहे लेकिन किसी को भनक नहीं लगी।
वहीं पुलिस की रात्रि गश्त पर भी स्थानीय लोग सवाल खड़ा कर रहे है। लेकिन पुलिस के लिए राहत की बात यह है कि एटीएम में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में चोरों की तस्वीर कैद हो गई है। वहीं इस मामले में पुलिस साइबर सैल की भी मदद ले रही है और चोरों को पकड़ने के लिए टीम गठित की गई है। साथ ही प्रारंभिक शक के आधार पर लोगों से पूछताछ प्रारंभ कर दी गई है।
