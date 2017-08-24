Download App
kavya kavya

राम रहीम ने करवाया था छोटे पर्दे की इस स्टार का बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू

Vishnu Sharma

Vishnu Sharma, Amar Ujala

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 04:00 PM IST
Baba Ram Rahim had made this small screen star debut in Bollywood

डेरा सच्चा सौदा प्रमुख गुरमीत राम रहीम कल आने वाले कोर्ट के फैसले को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं। लाखों भक्तों की आस्था के केंद्र गुरमीत राम रहीम सिंह ने आध्यात्म के साथ फिल्में भी बनाई। इनमें खुद ही डायरेक्टर बने और खुद ही हीरो का रोल निभाया। राम रहीम ने इसमें सबसे पहली फिल्म थी 'गॉड आॅफ मैंसेजर'। जिसमें राम रहीम ने छोटे पर्दे की स्टार एक्ट्रेस जयश्री सोनी को भी बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करवाया था। इस फिल्म में जयश्री सोनी ने अहम किरदार निभाया था।

gurmit ram rahim god of messanger movie

Your Story has been saved!