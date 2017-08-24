बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राम रहीम ने करवाया था छोटे पर्दे की इस स्टार का बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 04:00 PM IST
डेरा सच्चा सौदा प्रमुख गुरमीत राम रहीम कल आने वाले कोर्ट के फैसले को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं। लाखों भक्तों की आस्था के केंद्र गुरमीत राम रहीम सिंह ने आध्यात्म के साथ फिल्में भी बनाई। इनमें खुद ही डायरेक्टर बने और खुद ही हीरो का रोल निभाया। राम रहीम ने इसमें सबसे पहली फिल्म थी 'गॉड आॅफ मैंसेजर'। जिसमें राम रहीम ने छोटे पर्दे की स्टार एक्ट्रेस जयश्री सोनी को भी बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करवाया था। इस फिल्म में जयश्री सोनी ने अहम किरदार निभाया था।
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
