kavya kavya

20 दिन में एक ही क्षेत्र के तीन भाजपा नेताओं की मौत, नहीं मिल रहा जवाब

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 10:19 AM IST
another bjp leader died from ajmer region

वसुंधरा राजे

स्वाइन फ्लू से भाजपा विधायक की मौत के बाद  स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं पर सवाल उठ रहें है। वहीं राजस्थान की राजनीति में भी हड़कंप मचता दिखाई दे रहा हैं। क्योंकि ​आज स्वाईन फ्लू के कारण दम तोड़ने वाली विधायक कीर्ति कुमारी भी अजमेर संभाग से ही आती है।
बीते 20 दिनों में इस संभाग से तीन वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता मौत के मुंह में समा चुके है। हालांकि तीनों नेताओं की मौत स्वास्थ्य कारणों से हुई है लेकिन इसी क्षेत्र से हो रही भाजपा नेताओं की मौत ने प्रदेश की राजनीति में हड़कंप मचा दिया है।


गौरतलब है बीते नौ अगस्त को अजमेर सांसद और पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री सांवरलाल जाट का दिल्ली के एम्स में निधन हो गया था। ज​बकि दस दिन बाद राज्य खाद्यी ग्रामोद्योग बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष और पूर्व ​विधायक शंभूदयाल बडगूजर की भी बीमारी के चलते मौत हो गई थी।
पार्टी आलाकमान मुश्किल में
