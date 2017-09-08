बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तीन दिन बाद इस हालत में मिला सीआईएसएफ का जवान, चौंक गए सभी
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 09:29 AM IST
केन्द्रीय औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल का एक सेंटर राजस्थान के अलवर जिले में भी है। इस सेंटर में मेंटर के पद पर तैनात एक जवान वेदप्रकाश बीते तीन दिनों से सेंटर से गायब था।
जब सेंटर व साथ जवानों के प्रयासों के बाद भी वेदप्रकाश की जानकारी नहीं मिली तो इसकी बीते शाम इसकी रिपोर्ट बहरोड़ थाने में दर्ज कराई गई।
इसके बाद पुलिस ने सेंटर के आसपास के क्षेत्र में जवान की तलाश प्रारंभ की।
जानकारी के अनुसार आज सुबह निम्भोर गांव के नजदीक स्थित जंगल में एक व्यक्ति का शव पेड़ से लटके होने की सूचना पुलिस को मिली।
जिसके बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस व सीआईएसएफ सेंटर के अधिकारियों ने पहचान की है कि यह शव वेदप्रकाश का ही है।
हालांकि अभी तक यह स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है कि हरियाणा के भिवानी के रहने वाले वेदप्रकाश ने आत्हत्या कि है या उसकी हत्या की गई है।
पुलिस ने शव को पेड़ से उतारकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया है। जानकारी के अनुसार वेदप्रकाश बीते छह सितंबर से ही सेंटर से अचानक गायब था।
उसे मोबाइल पर भी सम्पर्क करने का प्रयास किया गया लेकिन सम्पर्क नहीं हो सका था
