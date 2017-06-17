बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महिलाओं को खुले में शौंच के लिए रोकना पड़ा भारी, एक की मौत
{"_id":"5944b5154f1c1b5c158b4658","slug":"a-man-dead-in-clash-between-local-body-team-and-local-resident","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u094c\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 11:13 AM IST
जफर।
राजस्थान के प्रतापगढ़ में शुक्रवार सुबह कच्ची बस्ती में महिलाओं को खुले में शौच नहीं जाने के लिए समझाने गई स्वच्छ भारत मिशन की टीम के साथ विवाद हो गया। विवाद इतना बढ़ गया कि एक जने को पीट-पीट कर मार दिया गया। मृतक के भाई ने मामला दर्ज करवा दिया है।
जानकारी के अनुसार प्रतापगढ़ की बगवास कच्ची बस्ती में जब टीम महिलाओं को समझाइश कर रही थी, तब महिलाओं ने आरोप लगाया कि यहां आए कर्मचारी उनकी फोटो ले रहे हैं। विवाद इतना बढ़ा की नौबत मारपीट तक आ गई। जिसमें जफर (55) नामक व्यक्ति घायल हो गया। जिसे गंभीर अवस्था में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां उसने दम तोड़ दिया। जफर को श्रमिक नेता बताया जा रहा है।
कच्ची बस्ती वालों का आरोप है कि जफर को टीम के सदस्यों ने पीट-पीट कर मार डाला है। इधर, प्रशासन का कहना है कि उनकी टीम के साथ गया एक सफाई कर्मचारी से हुई हाथापाई में जफर घायल हुआ था, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। लेकिन टीम ने उसे नहीं पीटा।
श्रमिक नेता की मौत की सूचना मिलते ही बस्ती के लोगों ने अस्पताल के बाहर हंगामा किया और हाईवे भी जाम कर दिया था। इसके बाद मौके पर पहुंचे आला अधिकारियों की समझाइश के बाद ही लोगों ने जाम खोला।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5944c4424f1c1bcd198b4787","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-jersey-numbers-of-current-indian-cricket-team-and-the-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u0914\u0930 9 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, 5 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Numerology","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f\u0937","slug":"numerology"}}
{"_id":"5944bf604f1c1b5c158b46b2","slug":"royal-enfield-cut-the-prices-just-before-gst","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"4500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0930\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u090f\u0928\u092b\u0940\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"5944c2614f1c1b1c728b45ee","slug":"when-aamir-khan-got-umcomfortable-after-filming-a-hot-scene-with-pooja-bedi-for-aatank-hi-aatank","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0932\u0935\u092e\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u0939\u091c \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930, \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59438ac84f1c1beb588b4728","slug":"garuda-purana-these-2-things-reduce-your-problems","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u0941\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0903 \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 2 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u092e \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"59449bfd4f1c1b64678b4585","slug":"jharkhand-jac-12th-arts-results-2017-will-be-declared-today-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : \u0925\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593d497c4f1c1ba85d9bef48","slug":"congress-leader-sandeep-dikshit-says-army-chief-general-bipin-rawat-a-sadak-ka-gunda","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0926\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e '\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e', \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593b93b24f1c1b366e9c9451","slug":"bhanwari-is-alive-says-indra-while-sending-to-jail","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0902\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 - \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u0902\u0935\u0930\u0940!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cd26d4f1c1bf6728b459b","slug":"iit-jee-advanced-2017-result-declared","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE Advanced Results 2017 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092a\u0902\u091a\u0915\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e32e74f1c1be04f9beb02","slug":"hizbul-module-busted-in-handwara","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u091c\u092c\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932 \u0927\u094d\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0924, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 2 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593d33254f1c1be65d9bee41","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-says-bjp-government-is-anti-farmers","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"MP \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 UP \u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593c37004f1c1b1f608b487b","slug":"daughter-become-topper-after-gave-exam-where-father-on-duty","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0917\u094d\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902-\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top