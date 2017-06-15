आपका शहर Close

मासूम की शादी 55 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग से करने की थी तैयारी, कार्ड वायरल हुआ तो....

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 10:35 AM IST
A girl courage save her life in jaipur

फाइल फोटो।

जयपुर में एक 13 वर्षीय बालिका की हिम्मत ने उसकी जिंदगी को संवार दिया है। दरअसल जयपुर के कालवाड़ में रहने वाले एक परिवार ने अपनी 13 वर्षीय बेटी की शादी 55 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग से तय कर थी। जानकारी के अनुसार शादी इसी 18 जून को होने वाली थी।
लेकिन जब उसके मां—बाप बुधवार को शादी की रस्म के लिए गंगापुर सिटी गए तो बालिका ने इसकी जानकारी पड़ौसियों को दी। वहीं नाबालिग ने अपनी शादी का कार्ड सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया।  

इसके बाद बाल विवाह की सूचना जिला कलक्टर को दी गई। इसके बाद पता लगा कि यहां के मीणा मौहल्ला निवासी परिवार ने गंगापुर सिटी के सैनिक नगर ​निवासी से बालिका का विवाह तय किया था। शिकायत के बाद तमाम आला अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे और जानकारी ली।

वहीं पुलिस जांच में यह भी सामने आया है कि शादी के लिए दस लाख रुपए दिए गए थे। हालांकि यह बात अभी तक स्पष्ट नहीं हुई है। वही पुलिस—प्रशासन ने नाबालिग को जयपुर के अपराजिता संस्थान में भेज दिया है। 
