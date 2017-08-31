बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
23 साल की युवती यानि दो बच्चों की मां, इतनी दर्दनाक मिली मौत
{"_id":"59a7a4694f1c1b09278b48b8","slug":"young-lady-murder-in-her-home","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"23 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0928\u093f \u0926\u094b \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 11:45 AM IST
Jessica King
PC: the sun
ये तस्वीरें हैं 23 साल की जेसिका किंग की, दो बच्चों की मां थी। इसे इतनी
दर्दनाक मौत
मिलेगी, किसी ने सोचा न होगा।
27 साल के जॉर्डन थाक्रे पर पिछले हफ्ते हैलिफ़ैक्स होम में 23 साल की जेसिका किंग की हत्या करने का आरोप लगा है। मामला इंग्लैंड के यार्कशायर का है, थाक्रे को इस मामले में ब्रैडफोर्ड मजिस्ट्रेट्स कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। जहां सुनवाई के दौरान याचिकाकर्ता की ओर से कोई दलील नहीं दी गई और न ही जमानत के लिए कोई आवेदन नहीं दिया गया। जिसके बाद केस को 1 सितंबर तक स्थगित कर दिया गया। आरोपी अगले हफ्ते तक
पुलिस हिरासत
में रहेगा।
ये भी पढ़ें- प्रेमी निकला युवती का हत्यारा
Accused Jordon Thackray
PC: the sun
जेसिका के परिवार के सदस्य सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट में उपस्थित थे, कोर्ट ने आरोपी थाक्रे को कस्टडी में लेने का आदेश दिया। जेसिका ने मरने से कुछ दिन पहले सोशल मीडिया पर दोस्तों से कहा था- मैं एक परफेक्ट जीवन नहीं चाहती, मैं एक सुखी जीवन चाहती हूं।
जेसिका ने मरने से 5 महीने पहले अपनी सबसे छोटी बेटी को जन्म दिया था। रविवार को वेस्ट यार्क के हैलिफ़ैक्स होम में जेसिका को मृत पाए जाने के बाद दोस्तों और परिवार ने दो बच्चों की मां को श्रद्धांजलि दी। घटना के सिलसिले में लीड्स में 27 और 26 वर्ष की आयु के दो पुरुषों को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। लेकिन 26 साल के व्यक्ति को पूछताछ के बाद छोड़ दिया गया।
आगे पढ़ें
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a7a4704f1c1bf2278b4906","slug":"bollywood-film-producer-rhea-kapoor-as-stylish-as-sister-sonam-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"59a7a3924f1c1b42738b482a","slug":"diamond-bath-in-taylor-swift-new-music-video-bath-tub-cost-10-million","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0925 \u091f\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a786374f1c1bfc268b48bb","slug":"kasauti-zindagi-ki-actor-cezanne-khan-offer-bigg-boss-11-know-his-untold-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930-\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u092e\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u092a\u093e\u200c\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"59a69c5c4f1c1b4c738b467a","slug":"try-these-home-remedy-to-get-rid-of-headache","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"59a68f5d4f1c1bff268b478a","slug":"these-bollywood-actresses-backless-dress-style-make-your-mind-blow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59a63d014f1c1b5a738b4678","slug":"18-girl-go-through-the-medical-test-after-dera-sacha-sauda-and-gurmeet-ram-rahim-verdict","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"18 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a4ee2f4f1c1be0018b4690","slug":"know-what-judge-say-during-sentenced-ram-rahim-in-the-rape-case","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u091c\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e?","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a46d4e4f1c1b9b018b461f","slug":"married-man-was-with-his-girlfriend-and-wife-came-to-know-then-beats-him-in-chandauli","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a66c934f1c1bfc268b46cd","slug":"sex-racket-in-the-hotel-of-agra","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0924 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932, \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0928","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a478fa4f1c1b9a018b4641","slug":"minor-girl-was-tortured-by-family-for-lover-in-allahabad","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940, \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0918\u093f\u0928\u094c\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a59f0a4f1c1be6278b4658","slug":"baba-from-kashi-accused-of-rape-and-murder","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 '\u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e' \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0924, \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u091c\u093e ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a6d33c4f1c1bf2278b4826","slug":"remembering-amrita-pritam-on-her-birthday-amrita-pritam-has-lived-feminism-in-true-sense","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0905\u092e\u0943\u0924\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u092e : \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0935\u092f\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u0926\u0930 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Main Inka Mureed","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926","slug":"main-inka-mureed"}}
{"_id":"59a6ed3b4f1c1b60738b47a2","slug":"ganesh-stuti-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan-gajananam-gajavadanam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"59a5b2af4f1c1b4b738b4587","slug":"ye-shaam-kuch-udaas-hai","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0909\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u0948 ","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!