आउट होने पर आया गुस्सा, दूसरे खिलाड़ी का कर दिया कत्ल

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 02:37 PM IST
batsman killed boy when playing a friendly cricket match in bangladesh 
खेलते समय अक्सर झगड़े होते रहते हैं, पर झगड़े के बाद हालात अगर खूनी खेल का बन जाए तो यह बेहद खौफनाक होता है। एक ऐसा ही मामला बांग्लादेश से सामने आया जहां क्रिकेट खेलते समय एक खिलाड़ी इस कदर भड़का कि उसने कत्ल की वारदात को अंजाम दे डाला। घटना बांग्लादेश के चित्तागोंग की है, जहां आउट होने पर आरोपी खिलाड़ी ने फैसल हुसैन (15) नाम के बच्चे को मार दिया। 
डेक्कन क्रोनिकल की खबर के मुताबिक खिलाड़ी को स्टंप आउट किया गया तो वह बौखला गया। उसने वहीं स्टंप उठाया और उसे जोर से दूर फेंका। तभी पास में फिल्डिंग के लिए खड़े फैसल की गर्दन पर वो स्टंग लग गया। 
खून से लथपथ होकर जमीन पर गिरा
