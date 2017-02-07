बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आउट होने पर आया गुस्सा, दूसरे खिलाड़ी का कर दिया कत्ल
{"_id":"589988464f1c1bc15537909f","slug":"batsman-killed-boy-when-playing-a-friendly-cricket-match-in-bangladesh","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0909\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0924\u094d\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 02:37 PM IST
खेलते समय अक्सर झगड़े होते रहते हैं, पर झगड़े के बाद हालात अगर खूनी खेल का बन जाए तो यह बेहद खौफनाक होता है। एक ऐसा ही मामला बांग्लादेश से सामने आया जहां क्रिकेट खेलते समय एक खिलाड़ी इस कदर भड़का कि उसने कत्ल की वारदात को अंजाम दे डाला। घटना बांग्लादेश के चित्तागोंग की है, जहां आउट होने पर आरोपी खिलाड़ी ने फैसल हुसैन (15) नाम के बच्चे को मार दिया।
डेक्कन क्रोनिकल की खबर के मुताबिक खिलाड़ी को स्टंप आउट किया गया तो वह बौखला गया। उसने वहीं स्टंप उठाया और उसे जोर से दूर फेंका। तभी पास में फिल्डिंग के लिए खड़े फैसल की गर्दन पर वो स्टंग लग गया।
खून से लथपथ होकर जमीन पर गिरा
स्टंप लगने के बाद फैसल जमीन पर गिर गया और खून से लथपथ हो गया। उसे नजदीक के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया, जहां उसे डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस के मुताबिक आरोपी खिलाड़ी को पकड़ लिया गया है।
बता दें कि बांग्लादेश में क्रिकेट खेलने के दौरान बच्चों के बीच लड़ाई के मामले सामने आते रहते हैं। पिछले साल मई में एक बैटसमaन ने 16 साल के लड़के पर इसलिए हमला कर दिया था क्योंकि वो उसके आउट होने पर अंपायर से बहस कर रहा था।
