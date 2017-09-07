Download App
हॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री को भेजे बच्चों के अश्लील फोटो, गुनाहगार सामने

amarujala.com

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 04:51 PM IST
A stalker man had indecent tweeted on hollywood actress Keira Knightley
हॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री केइरा नाइटली को एक अजनबी व्यक्ति द्वारा धमकी भरे और बच्चों के अश्लील ट्वीट्स भेजे जाने का मामला सामने आया है।  पाइरेट्स ऑफ द कैरेबियन फिल्म की अभिनेत्री केइरा नाइटली को ऐसे ट्वीट्स करने वाले आरोपी का नाम मार्क रिविल है ।
अंग्रेजी वेबसाइट डेली रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार 32 साल की नाइटली को आरोपी रिविल ने बीते दिसबंर को भड़काऊ और आपत्तिजनक ट्वीट्स करता था। जिसमें रिविल ने नाइटली को ट्वीट किया कि वो ऐसे काम करता रहेगा। इसके बाद आरोपी रिविल ने नाइटली को बच्चों की अश्लील फोटो भेजी।

घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद  पुलिस ने रिविल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया और उस पर कानूनी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी। बीते बुधवार को ब्लैकफ़ोर्ड क्राउन कोर्ट में रिविल ने अपना गुनाह कबूल किया। फिलहाल कोर्ट ने रिविल को अगली तारीख में सजा सुनाने का फैसला किया है।
