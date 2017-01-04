बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोट बदलने में विफल महिला ने RBI गेट के सामने कपड़े उतारे
{"_id":"586d0c644f1c1b1c7e159d0c","slug":"women-stripped-at-rbi-gate-for-protesting-demonetisation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u092b\u0932 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 RBI \u0917\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 08:26 PM IST
RBI
नोटबंदी के बाद से अपने कुछ पुराने नोट बदलवा पाने में असमर्थ रही गरीब महिला ने बुधवार को आरबीआई के क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय के सामने कपड़े उतार कर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।
महिला अपने कुछ पुराने नोट बदलवाने आरबीआई कार्यालय पहुंची थी जहां बार बार निवेदन करने के बाद भी वहां तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने उसे अंदर नही नही जाने दिया जिससे परेशान महिला ने आरबीआई गेट के सामने विरोध करते हुए अपने कपड़े उतार दिए। इस दौरान महिला अपने बच्चे के साथ थी।
बाद में इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई जिसके बाद महिला को पुलिस स्टेशन ले जाया गया। गौरतलब है कि यह पूरा ड्रामा संसद भवन से कुछ ही दूर पर हुआ।
