आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

नहीं रहे मशहूर अभिनेता ओमपुरी, 66 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक से निधन

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 09:32 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Veteran actor ompuri ji is no more 

ओमपुरीPC: Getty

मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता ओमपुरी का 66 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। मुंबई में शुक्रवार तड़के उन्होंने आखिरी सांस ली। हार्ट अटैक को उनकी मौत की वजह बताया जा रहा था। ओमपुरी के निधन पर कई हस्तियों ने शोक जताया है और इसे सिनेमा की बड़ी क्षति बताया है। 
फिल्म ऐंड टेलीविजन इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (एफटीआईआई) और नेशनल स्कूल ऑफ ड्रामा से सिनेमा का प्रशिक्षण लेने वाले ओमपुरी ने दर्जनों हिट फिल्मों में काम किया। अर्धसत्य (1982), मिर्च मसाला (1986) समेत कई फिल्मों में उनके अभिनय को बेहद सराहा गया।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

veteran actor ompuri ompuri death

स्पॉटलाइट

बदरीनाथ धाम में उगे इस चमत्कारिक पौधे से हैरत में पड़े वैज्ञानिक

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
badri tulsi miracles shocked scientist

क्रिकेट जगत में 66 साल बाद इस टीम ने लिखा इतिहास, बुमराह बने गवाह

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Gujrat and Mumbai reached in ranji trophy Final Bumrah and prithvi shaw shine

लंबे समय तक ऊनी कपड़ों को बनाए रखना चाहते हैं नया? अपनाएं ये टिप्स

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Tips To Maintain Woolen Clothes

अवॉर्ड फंक्शन में छाई रही ऐश्वर्या की खूबसूरती, देखें तस्वीरें

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
aishwarya rai bachchan in lion gold award

बेंगलुरु में लड़की के साथ छेड़छाड़ से अक्षय कुमार का खून खौला, कहा- इससे अच्छे तो जानवर हैं

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
akshay kumar got angry about bangalore molestation

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

शानदार माही

एमएस धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी, बतौर खिलाड़ी खेलते रहेंगे

Ms dhoni resigned from indian capataincy

Most Read

अखिलेश की ताकत देख घबराया मुलायम खेमा, घंटों की माथापच्ची

Akhilesh supporters gives tension to Mulayam group
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

चुनाव आयोग के दफ्तर से लौटे मुलायम, अखिलेश खेमा करेगा कल मुलाकात

LIVE Samajwadi Party crisis is power struggle 
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +

नए साल पर गरीबों-किसानों और मध्यमवर्ग के लिए पीएम मोदी का तोहफा

PM Modi Addresses The Nation on new year eve
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

नोट नहीं बदल पाई तो महिला ने RBI गेट पर उतारे कपड़े

Women stripped at RBI gate for protesting Demonetisation
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

तिरंगे वाला पायदान बेच रही ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग कंपनी अमेजन

Online shopping company Amazon is selling the tricolor Dormat
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सपाई दंगल: मुलायम के बाद अब अखिलेश खेमा पहुंचा EC के पास

Live events associated with the Samajwadi Party
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

हीरो-हीरोइन से लवमेकिंग सीन करवाने के लिए प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

हीरो-हीरोइन से लवमेकिंग सीन करवाने के लिए प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

iPhone पर मिल रही भारी छूट, सिर्फ 9,990 रुपये में हो सकता है आपका

iPhone पर मिल रही भारी छूट, सिर्फ 9,990 रुपये में हो सकता है आपका

﻿