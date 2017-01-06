बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नहीं रहे मशहूर अभिनेता ओमपुरी, 66 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक से निधन
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 09:32 AM IST
ओमपुरी
PC: Getty
मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता ओमपुरी का 66 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। मुंबई में शुक्रवार तड़के उन्होंने आखिरी सांस ली। हार्ट अटैक को उनकी मौत की वजह बताया जा रहा था। ओमपुरी के निधन पर कई हस्तियों ने शोक जताया है और इसे सिनेमा की बड़ी क्षति बताया है।
फिल्म ऐंड टेलीविजन इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (एफटीआईआई) और नेशनल स्कूल ऑफ ड्रामा से सिनेमा का प्रशिक्षण लेने वाले ओमपुरी ने दर्जनों हिट फिल्मों में काम किया। अर्धसत्य (1982), मिर्च मसाला (1986) समेत कई फिल्मों में उनके अभिनय को बेहद सराहा गया।
