2017 में उड़ी फ्लाइट वापस 2016 में पहुंची

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 02:53 PM IST
United flight UA890 departed Shanghai in 2017 and arrived in San Francisco back in 2016

UA890PC: twitter

यह खबर आपको फिल्मों-धारवाहिकों की टाइम मशीन की याद दिला देगी। एक हवाई जहाज उड़कर एक साल पीछे पहुंच गया। यकीन करना मुश्किल है, लेकिन बात सच है। दरअसल, चीन शंघाई के शहर से उत्तरी कैलीफोर्निया के सैनफ्रांसिस्को जाने के वाली यूनाइटेड एयरलाइंस की फ्लाइट (UA890) अपने गंतव्य पर एक साल पीछे पहुंच गई।
फ्लाइट ने एक जनवरी 2017 को शंघाई से उड़ान भरी थी, लेकिन जब वह सैन फ्रांसिस्को पहुंची तो तारीख 31 दिसंबर 2016 थी। 

बात यह है कि अमूमन शंघाई से सैन फ्रासिस्को पहुंचने में फ्लाइट को 11 घंटे लगते हैं और शंघाई का वक्त सैन फ्रांसिस्को से 16 आगे है। यानी शंघाई में सैन फ्रांसिस्को से पहले साल का आगाज हो जाता है। इसलिए जब एक जनवरी को शंघाई से फ्लाइट उड़ी तो समय आगे होने की वजह से फ्लाइट 2016 में अपने गंतव्य पर पहुंच गई।
 
﻿