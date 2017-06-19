बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अवैध फर्टिलिटी क्लिनिक पर छापा, बंधक 47 सरोगेट मदर को छुड़ाया
टास्क फोर्स इंस्पेक्टर एस श्रीनिवास ने बताया कि शिकायत मिलने पर यहां छापा मारा गया, जहां से 47 सरोगेट मदर को मुक्त कराया गया। इनमें दिल्ली के अलावा हैदराबाद और देश के अन्य हिस्सों की महिलाएं शामिल हैं। ये महिलाएं गर्भावस्था के विभिन्न चरणों में हैं। महिलाओं को इस क्लिनिक से बाहर जाने की अनुमति नहीं थी। श्रीनिवास ने कहा कि हमने जिला स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों को इस बारे में सूचित किया है, जिन्होंने डॉक्टरों के साथ आकर इस क्लिनिक का दौरा किया और वहां मौजूद रिकॉर्ड को जब्त कर लिया।
फर्टिलिटी क्लिनिक के मालिक ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह निसंतान दंपती से 15 से 30 लाख रुपये लेता था और कोख किराये पर देने वाली महिलाओं को ढाई से साढ़े तीन लाख तक देता था। यह भी पता चला है कि सरोगेट मदर्स और बच्चे जैविक माता-पिता का कोई रिकॉर्ड भी नहीं रखा जाता था। इंस्पेक्टर ने बताया कि इस मामले की जांच अभी चल रही है। जांच अधिकारी ने अधूरी जांच-पड़ताल के कारण क्लिनिक के मालिक का नाम बताने से इनकार किया है।
