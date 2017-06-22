आपका शहर Close

मध्यप्रदेश में दो और किसानों ने की आत्महत्या, कर्ज से थे परेशान

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 10:11 AM IST
two more farmers committed suicide in madhya pradesh
मध्यप्रदेश में किसानों की आत्महत्या का मामला दिनों दिन बढ़ता जा रहा है। राज्य के सागर और छतरपुल जिले में दो और किसानों ने कर्ज से परेशना होकर आत्महत्या कर ली। बताया जा रहा है कि दोनों किसान फसल खराब होने से परेशान थे। इस प्रकार मध्यप्रदेश में इस साल 16 किसानों की आत्महत्या का मामला सामने आ चुका है। 
बता दें कि मध्यप्रदेश में किसान कर्ज माफी को लेकर आंदोलन कर रहे थे। इस आंदोलन में पुलिस फायरिंग के चलते 6 किसानों की मौत हो गई। जिसके बाद किसान आंदोलन हिंसक हो गया। किसान आंदोलन की आंच मंदसौर समेत आसपास के 6 जिलों में फैल गई। जिसके बाद राज्य में शांति के लिए मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के उपवास भी रखा था। 

वहीं मंदसौर में हुई हिंसा के बाद बुधवार शाम कलेक्टर स्वतंत्र सिंह और पुलिस अधीक्षक ओपी त्रिपाठी को सस्पेंड कर दिया। इससे पहले राज्य सरकार ने मामले में संज्ञान लेते हुए कलेक्टर स्वतंत्र का ट्रांसफर कर दिया था। 
